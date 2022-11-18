Williston boy given award for helping police

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Fifteen-year-old Peyton Walton of Williston became the first recipient of the Williston Police Department’s Courageous Service Award Friday.

In June, Peyton was home when he discovered a male suspect in his garage taking things and immediately contacted law enforcement. His quick response helped solve the case and prevented the suspect from committing further crimes.

The award is for civilians who act in the face of extreme personal danger, without hesitation or regard for his or her own well-being.

Peyton was nominated by Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks and received a certificate and challenge coin for his service to the community.

