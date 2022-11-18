Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection.

The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday.

The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some time, until the city was able to put up a temporary light.

In a post on Facebook, the city said they are working on a better substitute until they can get a new light installed.

Drivers are urged to use caution when passing through.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash, or if any citations were filed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.