Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot

Temporary light
Temporary light(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection.

The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday.

The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some time, until the city was able to put up a temporary light.

In a post on Facebook, the city said they are working on a better substitute until they can get a new light installed.

Drivers are urged to use caution when passing through.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash, or if any citations were filed.

