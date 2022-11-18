Sledding through the snow, snowmobiles in high demand

Snowmobile
Snowmobile(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone in the Bismarck-Mandan area is probably sick of moving snow around.

But other residents are just getting excited. The record amount of snow means they get to bring out their snowmobiles and play in the snow instead of just working to move it. If you don’t have a claim on a sled by now, you might be out of luck.

“We have just a handful left for the season; again, most of them we had pre-sold this spring when we did the early orders. So, we only have a handful left, we’re down to the last couple,” said Justin Rambur, Sales Manager at Moritz Sport & Marine.

Rambur says as soon as the snow started to fall, they were getting phone calls about the availability of new and used sleds. He says they can take orders for snowmobiles for winter 2023, but your best bet will be to wait and see if used sleds become available.

