Salvation Army kicks off giving season; still in need of volunteers

Red Kettle
Red Kettle(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In almost every Christmas movie you’ll likely see snow, a Christmas tree...and a Salvation Army bell ringer.

Today officially kicked off the bell-ringing season with a short program at Kirkwood Mall. The famous red kettles will be sprinkled throughout Bismarck Mandan to accept donations, but if you don’t have cash on you, there are ways to digitally donate. If donating monetarily isn’t in the budget this year, the valuable gift of your time can mean just as much.

“We need more volunteers for bellringing. We are more successful in raising funds when you have someone actually standing and ringing a bell versus just having an empty red kettle there,” said Ken Birst who has been a bellringer with the Salvation Army for over 20 years.

To be a bell ringer in Bismarck, sign up online or call 701-223-1889.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Massive turbine moving through Watford City Wednesday
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
Bill Baron
A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store
A vehicle crash at Minot's busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic....
UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole

Latest News

Dickinson fire
Dickinson Fire Department responds to apartment fire
Snowmobile
Sledding through the snow, snowmobiles in high demand
Tevin Freeman
Jury finds Williston man guilty of murder
Shopping Spree
Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children