Salvation Army kicks off giving season; still in need of volunteers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In almost every Christmas movie you’ll likely see snow, a Christmas tree...and a Salvation Army bell ringer.

Today officially kicked off the bell-ringing season with a short program at Kirkwood Mall. The famous red kettles will be sprinkled throughout Bismarck Mandan to accept donations, but if you don’t have cash on you, there are ways to digitally donate. If donating monetarily isn’t in the budget this year, the valuable gift of your time can mean just as much.

“We need more volunteers for bellringing. We are more successful in raising funds when you have someone actually standing and ringing a bell versus just having an empty red kettle there,” said Ken Birst who has been a bellringer with the Salvation Army for over 20 years.

To be a bell ringer in Bismarck, sign up online or call 701-223-1889.

