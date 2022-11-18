North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle to retire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s longest serving Supreme Court Justice announced his retirement this week.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle will retire at the end of January.

VandeWalle served the state of North Dakota 44 years on the Supreme Court and 27 years as chief justice.

He was a recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest citizen honor.

Because his appointment doesn’t end until 2026, the Judicial Nominating Committee will now be tasked with providing the governor with a list of nominees.

Your News Leader will take a look back at VandeWalle’s career later today.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, provided the following statement on VandeWalle’s retirement:

“A lifelong North Dakotan, Justice VandeWalle has been a dedicated public servant, working throughout his career to uphold our laws and protect the rights of our state’s people. We appreciate his commitment to serving his fellow North Dakotans, from his time in the Attorney General’s office to his 26 years as Chief Justice. Mikey and I join with his colleagues, family and friends in thanking him and wishing him the best as he prepares to enter this new chapter in his life.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, provided the following statement on VandeWalle’s retirement:

“Supreme Court Justice Gerald ‘Gerry’ VandeWalle has led a remarkable life of public service and dedication to North Dakota. Our great state has benefited from his wisdom and candor as he sought to uphold the law with impartiality in every decision he made. Gerry’s got great judgement, great demeanor, and a great personality. He is an outstanding citizen and the sweetest guy in the world. Kris and I join North Dakota in thanking Justice VandeWalle for his commitment to serving our state and wish him well.”

Congratulations to North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle, the longest serving justice in state history, who will retire Jan. 31 after more than six decades of service to the State of ND, including 44 years on the Supreme Court and 27 years as chief justice. pic.twitter.com/gXEPHODQNI — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) November 18, 2022

I am so thankful and proud to have gotten to know Justice VandeWalle during the course of my legal and political career. He has a record that will never be matched. He is an absolute legend. Congratulations on a well earned retirement my friend. pic.twitter.com/5AMgxmLAhc — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) November 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.