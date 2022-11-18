New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method.

”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re seeing it, they’re driving across the state. We know they’re coming to see us for this technology because they just want another option out there.” said Dr. Rachel Ness.

Governor Burgum announced this week to be nonmelanoma skin cancer awareness week between November 14-20 for North Dakota. For more information on the new treatment, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.