ND Democrats choose new leadership

Rep. Josh Boschee
Rep. Josh Boschee(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The minority party has chosen new leaders in the North Dakota State Legislature.

The Democrats, who last session held 21 total seats in the State Legislature, lost a quarter of their members in the recent election. Representative Josh Boschee was re-elected as House Minority Leader, a role he’s held since 2018. He says he anticipates a lot of bipartisanships to get his party’s goals accomplished.

“I think first and foremost, there’s almost universal agreement across North Dakota that we have to address the childcare crisis. And that’s been something our caucus has advocated for, for the last decade or more. So, we look forward to working with the Governor’s Office, HHS and the majority party in actually accomplishing some meaningful legislation this session,” said Rep. Boschee, D-Fargo.

Senator Kathy Hogan of Fargo will serve as Senate Minority Leader. The previous leader was Joan Heckaman of New Rockford, whose seat was eliminated due to redistricting. All the Senate Democrats live in Fargo.

