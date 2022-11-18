Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day

Minot closings
Minot closings(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day.

Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed.

A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering.

There will be no garbage collection on the holiday. The next pick-up day will be Nov. 28.

Call 701-852-0111 if there is a water service emergency.

The offices and public services will return to normal schedules on Nov. 25.

