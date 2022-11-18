Jury finds Williston man guilty of murder

Tevin Freeman
Tevin Freeman(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A week-long trial for a 2020 murder case concluded in Williston Friday as the jury decided the verdict.

For the jury, the Tevin Freeman trial wasn’t a question of whether he killed Erica Herrera. It’s whether or not the action was intentional. Assistant State’s Attorney Nathan Madden spent the week discussing the crime scene with officials at the time. He argues Freeman murdered Herrera over a dispute and that his actions that night prove it was intentional.

“He got to go to that shower before the cops get there because he has to get that blood, that vomit, that whatever, off of him. Why? Because he knows what he did,” said Madden.

Kevin McCabe, Freeman’s attorney, told the jury the state failed to prove this act was deliberate, asking for a lesser charge of either manslaughter or negligent homicide.

“He never intended on killing her. He didn’t knowingly kill her. Something happened earlier that night that caused that. We are never going to know what happened earlier in that night that caused that, but we know something did,” said McCabe.

It took the jury about three hours to find Freeman guilty.

Sentencing has been set for a later date, following a pre-sentence investigation.

Freeman could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Massive turbine moving through Watford City Wednesday
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
Bill Baron
A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store
A vehicle crash at Minot's busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic....
UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole

Latest News

Dickinson fire
Dickinson Fire Department responds to apartment fire
Snowmobile
Sledding through the snow, snowmobiles in high demand
Red Kettle
Salvation Army kicks off giving season; still in need of volunteers
Shopping Spree
Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children