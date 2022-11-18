Holiday shoppers turn out for The Big One

The Big One
The Big One(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people will be getting holiday shopping started early this weekend with The Big One Art & Craft Fair underway at the Bismarck Event Center.

More than 150 vendors are set up with handmade gifts, showcasing everything from photography to screen printing and pottery.

The shopping runs until 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday from 9 to 5 p.m.

Organizers say shoppers stand to benefit by buying local this holiday season.

“When there’s shipping delays, it’s just a hassle. So, if you come here, you don’t have to worry about shipping delays. You don’t have to worry about supply demands. Everything is just right here and you can find something for everybody on your list,” Lisa Frank, the show’s owner, said.

The show travels from Minot to Fargo and Bismarck throughout the year.

The vendor list sold out, but some weren’t able to make it because of winter weather earlier in the week.

