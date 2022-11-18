Dickinson Fire Department responds to apartment fire

Dickinson fire
Dickinson fire(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson firefighters responded to an apartment fire Friday morning.

Crews arrived at the apartment building on the one hundred block of Tenth Avenue East after receiving calls about heavy smoke in the hallways.

Firefighters evacuated the building and used an extinguisher to put the fire out.

The fire inspector says it’s still being investigated but he believes it is a cooking fire.

He has advice for others in this type of emergency.

“It’s super important to keep your doors closed if there ever is a fire in your house, if you are evacuating, make sure you close doors behind you,” said Tyler Tucker, fire inspector.

Tucker says there were no injuries from the fire.

