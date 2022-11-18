Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic.

A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared.

A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over.

Motorists are urged to take caution on all roads due to the wintry conditions.

Minot Fire Department and Minot Police Department are on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check with Your News Leader for updates.

