Challenge filed in MHA Nation chairman election

Tex Hall is challenging whether Mark Fox is a member of the tribe, his use of tribal money, and...
Tex Hall is challenging whether Mark Fox is a member of the tribe, his use of tribal money, and claiming there were glitches with the voting machines. Fox, who won with 58% of the vote, called the claims "baseless" and said he was confident they would be dismissed.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Tex Hall, the former chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes who failed in his bid to return to the chairmanship in this month’s election, has formally challenged the results, including whether current Chairman Mark Fox is a member of the tribes.

Fox, who has already been sworn in as chairman, received just over 58% of the vote, with 1,522 votes cast, compared to Hall, who received 1,084 votes, or just under 42%.

According to a spokesperson for Hall, his camp is challenging whether Mark Fox is a member of the tribe, challenging his use of tribal money, and claiming there were glitches with the tribe’s voting machines.

Your News Leader reached out to Fox, who provided the following statement regarding the challenge and the claims made by Hall:

“I received the vast majority of the votes in a free and fair election. The will of the MHA Nation voters has been carried out. The alleged election improprieties are baseless, and the constitution of our government is being unduly and immorally challenged. It is my opinion, and I am confident the opinion of the voters who elected me, that this frivolous challenge to our election system will be rightfully and properly dismissed.”

When asked specifically about the claim regarding whether Fox was part of the tribe, he added the following:

“Tex Hall had the opportunity to assert his right to challenge during the candidate filing period, but did not because he would be required to provide evidence to support his challenge, and he obviously has none.”

Your News Leader reached out to a member of the tribe’s election committee, who said they are under a gag order and cannot comment during the challenge.

Fox, who has indicated this would be his final term as chairman, has served in the role since 2014. Hall served as chairman of the tribes from 1998 to 2010.

