Bismarck Police searching for missing man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police need your help in locating a missing man.

Police say 68-year-old Elza Maloy was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 31, leaving the 1100 block of East Broadway Avenue on foot.

Maloy is 5′11″, 230 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say he was last seen wearing black pants, shoes, jacket and beanie with a snowflake print on it, with a bright yellow polo shirt.

He was seen carrying a duffle bag and a black garbage bag.

Police say Maloy is diabetic and did not take his medication with him.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re urged to call your local law enforcement agency.

