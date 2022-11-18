Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the season of giving is underway, one family paid a trip to Target in Bismarck Friday morning to give back in a major way.

The Moldenhauer family of five packed several shopping carts full of hundreds of gifts meant for children and families who will spend time in the hospital over the next year.

The donation provides Sanford Health Foundation with the gifts that will be used to celebrate kids who complete cancer treatment, motivate children who need to complete a series of medicine and brighten the days of young people who are eager to return home after their hospital stay.

With help from the Moldenhauer kids, they knew how to get the job done.

“It’s so perfect, because they’re the ones that use [these toys]. They’re choosing the things that they like to play with and that’s what other kids are going to want to play with, too,” Melissa Schmautz, child life specialist at Sanford Health Foundation, said.

Schmautz says the donation will help hundreds of families throughout the year.

