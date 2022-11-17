Williston Basin International Airport sees highest number of monthly passengers since opening

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s been a record-setting fall for the Williston Basin International Airport.

Director Anthony Dudas says total passengers at XWA in October was the most since the facility opened. It’s up 41% compared to October of 2021 and 4% compared to September. Dudas says the return of Sun Country Airlines and the addition of a third United flight to Denver helped bolster those numbers.

“We are showing these air carriers that there is demand here for this type of service to be available to our community and to our region,” said Dudas.

Passenger numbers could fall going into November’s report due to United reducing their daily flights to two over pilot shortage concerns.

Sun Country is currently providing flights to Las Vegas twice a week until December 18.

The facility is also expecting to add a flight to Phoenix, Arizona in 2023.

