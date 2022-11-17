Visitations at women’s prison in New England canceled due to staffing shortages

NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation has canceled visitations at the women’s prison in New England due to staffing shortages.

The NDDOCR posted about the cancellations at the Dakota Women’s Correctional & Rehabilitation Center on its Facebook page Thursday.

The post indicates that visitations are discontinued until further notice.

