Visitations at women’s prison in New England canceled due to staffing shortages

NDDOCR
NDDOCR(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation has canceled visitations at the women’s prison in New England due to staffing shortages.

The NDDOCR posted about the cancellations at the Dakota Women’s Correctional & Rehabilitation Center on its Facebook page Thursday.

The post indicates that visitations are discontinued until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Massive turbine moving through Watford City Wednesday
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
These prominent lawmakers have been in office for a combined 101 years.
ND now faces consequences of term limits

Latest News

Respect For Marriage Act
North Dakota, Montana senators discuss marriage equality bill votes
XWA Lobby
Williston Basin International Airport sees highest number of monthly passengers since opening
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)
Senator Jon Tester discusses VA implementation of PACT Act
Mystics NJCAA
Mystics Drop Opener at National Volleyball Tournament