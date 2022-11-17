UMDHU encourages The Great American Smokeout quit smoking day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit encourages all users of nicotine and tobacco products to make it their final quit date.

A recent behavioral risk study says 15 percent of North Dakota residents use tobacco products. The national average is 14 percent.

Community health workers say the most effective way to quit smoking is to make a quit plan.

The Health Unit offers support and guidance alongside the statewide Tobacco Cessation Program, NDQuits.

“On average, it takes eight quit attempts for the average smoker to finally quit. So, just keep pushing, even if you quit for a day or quit for a week, the less and less you can cut down on your nicotine habit, the better it is for your health,” said UMDHU Community Health Coordinator Chelsea Ridge.

Tobacco and Nicotine users can seek help by enrolling in NDQuits with assistance from UMDHU or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

