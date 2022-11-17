State Volleyball Tournament Day One

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CLASS-A

Two-time defending champion Century opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Fargo North. Logan Nissley and Claire Bauman led the Patriots in kills with 15 and 11 respectively. Century has won its last 12 quarterfinal matches while North is in its first state tourney since 2011.

The second match of the day went five sets. Legacy was down 0-2 to West Fargo and then the Sabers stagged the ultimate volleyball rally. They won the 3rd-set 28-28 and then Legacy pushed it to a 5th set where the Sabers won it 15-13. Legacy will now play Century in the first Class-A semi-final match on Friday.

CLASS-B

Two-time defending champion Linton-HMB opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne. Shaylee Bosch led the Lions with 19-kills while Gracie Schumacher had 46-assists. This is the first time the Rockets have played in the state tourney.

Thompson is the number-3 seed and the Tommies advanced to the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Garrison. Summer Hegg led the Tommies with 17-kills. Thompson will play Linton-HMB Friday at 1:00ct.

