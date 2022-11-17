Stanley Blue Jays succeed at state cheerleading competition

Stanley cheerleaders at state competition
Stanley cheerleaders at state competition
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – Stanley High School added to its trophy case this weekend at the state cheerleading competition in West Fargo.

Blue Jays cheerleaders won a Class B state championship in the Cheer/Dance division.

The team’s Gameday routine finished second.

Stanley entered two teams in the Stunt Group division. The teams finished first and second.

The NDCCA spring competition will be held on March 18 in Bismarck.

