Silver Dollar Bar granted liquor license

Silver Dollar hat
Silver Dollar hat(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Silver Dollar bar, a controversial cornerstone of downtown Mandan, has another chance to pour up drinks for their patrons.

During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, the city commissioners unanimously voted to approve a liquor license for the Silver Dollar from November 15th, 2022, to June 30, 2023. All they need to do is meet all fire, health, safety and building inspections and ensure property taxes are paid.

The application was reviewed by Mandan Police Department, who found no issue with it.

