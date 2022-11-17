A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store

BISMARCK, N.D. – You never know what you’ll find in an antique store.

One Nashville woman’s big find took her on a trip down memory lane, and back to her hometown of Bismarck, N.D.

The good news: Jennifer Kocher says a simple piece of pottery might also be the sign she’s been looking for.

Pottery (Photo courtesy: Jennifer Kocher)

This is the newest addition to Jennifer Kocher’s pottery collection. While it’s a unique find, for Kocher, it’s more about the memories it contains. Kocher stumbled upon this piece in a Nashville antique store.

“I just I look at the stranger next to me and I was like, ‘You’re not going to believe this. I’m from Bismarck, North Dakota and this is my teacher’s work!’” Kocher recalled.

Her teacher was Bill Baron. He taught art at Century High School. Kocher graduated from CHS in 1999. She credits Mr. Baron for her love for working with clay.

“I took an immediate liking to it,” she said.

Kocher moved to Nashville 10 years ago. She works as a nurse, but for a while now she’s been thinking about opening a pottery studio. She considers this antique store find a sign from her mentor.

“It’s no coincidence,” she said. “It was a reminder like, ‘It’s okay. You’re on the right track and here’s a little surprise.’ And it was just really cool.”

Bill Baron passed away in 2015. But his wife, Gail, says stories like this remind her of the impact he had as a teacher.

“That would make Bill happy,” said Gail.

She says what else would make him happy are the messages and photos she often receives.

“People send me pictures of coffee mugs saying, ‘I’m having coffee with Bill,’” Gail said.

Bill made those mugs. Kocher has one too.

“Every morning I drink out of his coffee cup that he made,” Kocher said.

A daily reminder of the teacher who left a lasting impression and helped mold her into the woman she is today.

Jennifer and Gail have connected on Facebook since Jennifer’s big find.

Gail says Bill sold pottery to people all over the world, but she was still surprised to hear Jennifer found a piece in Tennessee. Gail lives in Idaho now; she and Bill moved to their dream home in the Teton mountains shortly before he passed away.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.