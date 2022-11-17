Shoveler on the roof; Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out.

Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20 years, he’s traveled to help people dig out after big blizzards. Shoveling from that height isn’t always what a homeowner wants to do after a storm.

“I looked at my roof and I saw about four feet, and I thought, ‘I need help,’” said Rodney Zimmerman, Bismarck resident.

Jesse estimates that they’ve taken off about two tons of snow from the front part of homeowner Rodney Zimmerman’s roof. It’s a big job.

“He’s taking it off the roof and I’m blowing it away,” said Zimmerman.

It’s not just the weight that’s a concern for Jesse. He uses a roof rake to uncover pipes and vents.

“Just today we have uncovered about four of those pipes on roofs,” said Jesse Lofgren, owner of Absolutely Clean Window Washing.

He says his friend’s experience with blocked vents made him realize how important it is to uncover them.

“There were six people in the home and everyone died except for him because there was a vent on the roof that was covered up and they all died from carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Lofgren.

There are other less serious consequences too. Jesse says steam from blocked bathroom vents could damage your attic.

Jesse says it’s a good idea to check your roof during the summer, so you know what to clear.

He’s glad to help homeowners out.

“We want to make sure everybody wakes up in the morning,” added Jesse.

After a few hours of work, he’s ready to move on to the next house.

Jesse says he will also travel to North Dakota for future blizzards. If you want to learn more about Jesse’s roof assistance visit, this website.

