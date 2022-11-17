Senator Jon Tester discusses VA implementation of PACT Act

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)(Photo courtesy: Sen Jon Testor)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - President Biden signed the PACT Act in August, bringing more benefits and health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. On Wednesday, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) held a hearing with VA officials on the bill’s implementation.

Speaking as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Tester credited congress for passing the bill and the Biden Administration for quickly working to add these new benefits. He says congress and the VA must work together to support soldiers.

“Veterans who previously filed claims will now hear of their brothers and sisters joining them in line. The VA must ensure that each of them gets the right decision as quickly as possible. Other veterans who rely on the VA for health care will see new faces in hospital waiting rooms. The VA must ensure they get the quality care that they deserve,” said Tester.

President Biden says the bill has expanded eligibility for more than 3.5 million veterans.

VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal told senators they need to improve their productivity as well as adding more clinicians to meet the new demand.

Tracey Therit, Chief Human Capital Officer for the VA, says they are working to reach out to college graduates and post-secondary students to join the VA’s workforce.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Massive turbine moving through Watford City Wednesday
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
These prominent lawmakers have been in office for a combined 101 years.
ND now faces consequences of term limits

Latest News

Mystics NJCAA
Mystics Drop Opener at National Volleyball Tournament
Bill Baron
A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store
10PM Sportscast 11/16/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/16/2022
After a one-year hiatus, Our Redeemer’s is back in the bracket in the Class B volleyball state...
Return of the Knights: Our Redeemer’s volleyball back at state tournament after one-year hiatus