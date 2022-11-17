Sanford Health announces plans to merge with Minneapolis healthcare provider, nurse’s union objects to deal

Sanford merger plans
(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and MINNEAPOLIS – Sanford Health announced this week plans to combine with a Minneapolis-based healthcare provider but will keep the name Sanford Health.

Sanford said it signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine with Fairview Health Services.

The release from Sanford said the formation of the new health system would “be uniquely positioned to provide more people access to high-quality, equitable care.”

Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen would serve as CEO of the new system, and Fairview CEO James Hereford would serve as Co-CEO for a year after the close of the deal.

Not everyone is on board with the merger, though. The same day the merger was announced, the Minnesota Nurses Association voiced opposition to the move.

In a release, the union cited concerns over what they saw as payouts and/or raises to executives, recent closures of hospitals, and lack of resources for nursing staff.

“Minnesota nurses oppose these mergers and demand a seat at the table in merger talks to ensure that the best interests of the community and nurses are included in decisions that will affect care access and quality of care,” said leadership with the nurse’s union.

Your News Leader has reached out to spokespeople for both healthcare providers for reaction to the union’s claims.

Sanford said they planned to have the deal closed in 2023.

