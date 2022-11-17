Return of the Knights: Our Redeemer’s volleyball back at state tournament after one-year hiatus

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - After a one-year hiatus, Our Redeemer’s is back in the bracket in the Class B volleyball state tournament.

The Knights lost to Des Lacs-Burlington in the semifinal round of regionals last season, ending a seven-year streak of state tournament appearances.

The path to Saturday’s championship game can’t get much harder for the Knights.

ORCS drew the number one overall seed, Northern Cass, in Thursday’s first round matchup.

“I actually am really happy that we’re playing the number one seed. I think it’s a good experience for us. Nobody’s expecting us to win or anything, so we can just go in, play our own game and whatever the outcome is I’m going to be happy that we made it to state,” said Allie Francis, a junior.

“We’re not expected to win state, so we don’t have the pressure. We can just go in and game. I know that all of our teammates are ready to get on the floor and lay everything out. The expectations are set low from other people, but we’re going to throw like we’re ready for some big upsets,” said Leah Lindquist, a junior.

Either way, the Knights are guaranteed three games before the end of their season.

For some, that’s also the end of their volleyball careers.

“Just that feeling like it’s your last practice. It’s your last three games, because it’s the last dance,” said Kiera Biberdorf, a senior.

The Knights play Northern Cass at 5:00 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday.

