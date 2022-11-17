Pair detained following investigation into Rolette County burglary

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people from Dunseith were detained, and one was arrested, following an investigation into a report of a burglary in progress, according to the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, upon arrival at a rural residence, deputies found the pair inside.

One person was arrested for burglary, theft of property and hindering law enforcement, while the other person will be charged at a later date.

