Pair detained following investigation into Rolette County burglary
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people from Dunseith were detained, and one was arrested, following an investigation into a report of a burglary in progress, according to the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, upon arrival at a rural residence, deputies found the pair inside.
One person was arrested for burglary, theft of property and hindering law enforcement, while the other person will be charged at a later date.
