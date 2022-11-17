ND in Space! NDSU, UND contribute to Artemis One’s success

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Artemis One rocket launched into space Wednesday morning and North Dakota played a large part in the mission’s success.

NDSU is one of seven university teams developing design ideas to help NASA advance and execute its Artemis program objectives.

UND is one of the few universities in the world to offer spaceflight training. It is also the first university to operate a NASA-funded laboratory dedicated to designing and making space suits.

Plus, UND’s Space Studies Department Chair Dr. Pablo de Leon has devoted three decades to space engineering research.

