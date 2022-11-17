ND in Space! NDSU, UND contribute to Artemis One’s success

Artemis One liftoff
Artemis One liftoff(CNN)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Artemis One rocket launched into space Wednesday morning and North Dakota played a large part in the mission’s success.

NDSU is one of seven university teams developing design ideas to help NASA advance and execute its Artemis program objectives.

UND is one of the few universities in the world to offer spaceflight training. It is also the first university to operate a NASA-funded laboratory dedicated to designing and making space suits.

Plus, UND’s Space Studies Department Chair Dr. Pablo de Leon has devoted three decades to space engineering research.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
UPDATE: Two seriously hurt when car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Silver Dollar hat
Silver Dollar Bar granted liquor license
Jesse Lofgren on the roof clearing snow
Shoveler on the roof; Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
Massive turbine moving through Watford City Wednesday
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
Freezin' for a Reason
Freezin’ for a Reason...a good reason