ND minerals worth more than ever

ND minerals
ND minerals(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s oil and gas minerals are worth more than ever.

$2.8 billion. That’s how much state-owned mineral rights are worth, according to a Watford City-based company tasked with making that determination. If that seems like a lot of money, that’s because it is.

$2.8 billion is 18% higher than last year’s appraisal, and last year was a good year. In fact, in the fiscal year ending in June, North Dakota received record royalties of $464 million. The new valuation takes into account a number of factors, including current oil and gas prices as well as natural declines in production over decades.

“Why that’s important is that helps us to plan for the future. It helps us to project the revenue that those mineral rights will produce for the state and also how we can more effectively invest and manage those funds for the long-term growth and future of those funds for the state,” said Joseph Heringer, Trust Lands Commissioner.

As far as how that future could go: representatives from MineralTracker say it could mean up to $10 billion dollars in royalties over the next few decades.

A big driver of the higher valuation was the sky-high oil prices we saw for most of this year. Oil accounts for 90% of the state’s royalty revenue. However, natural gas production is growing at a faster rate than oil production.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Massive turbine moving through Watford City Wednesday
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
These prominent lawmakers have been in office for a combined 101 years.
ND now faces consequences of term limits

Latest News

Deer hunting
Hunters might get skunked because of weather
Glance Salon
Glance Salon spreads holiday cheer by pampering patrons from the Heavens Helpers Soup Café
Mouse River Players
Mouse River Players bring story of “Little Women” to small stage in Minot
State Volleyball Tournament
State Volleyball Tournament Day One