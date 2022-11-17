Mouse River Players bring story of “Little Women” to small stage in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Mouse River Players are bringing a favorite “coming-of-age” story to the small stage in Minot, starting Thursday night.

The theater is presenting “Little Women.”

The story from Louisa May Alcott chronicles the lives of the March sisters, and their experiences growing up during the Civil War.

Members of the cast and crew said they’ve bonded while getting ready for the show’s run.

“Amazing director. Katy [Allers] has been wonderful to work with. She appreciates our input. And then I feel like I’ve gained three new sisters with my March sisters, and just working with everyone has been just wonderful,” said Katie Waid, who plays Meg March. The show runs tonight through Sunday, Nov. 20, and Nov. 25-27 at the Mouse River Players theater in downtown Minot.

For information on showtimes and tickets, visit the Mouse River Players website.

