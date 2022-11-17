Minot compost sites prepare to close for season

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s 10 compost sites are preparing to close for the season in a week.

Containers are being removed from the city’s 10 sites by city crews, but one container will stay at each site until Nov. 23.

City sanitation crews do not pick up yard waste curbside. You can bring yard waste to the landfill for free during its open hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

You can also schedule curbside pickup of bulk items by calling Public Works at 857-4140 for a fee of $10 for each item.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.