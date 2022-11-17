Minot community decorates downtown Christmas tree ahead of lighting ceremony

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold temps didn’t stop crews from getting to work decorating Minot’s downtown Christmas tree Wednesday morning.

Crews from SRT used bucket trucks to put the lights and ornaments on the tree, from the top down.

The more-than-20-foot-tall evergreen was donated by the Draovitch family on North Hill.

The work of getting the tree up is a collaborative effort from many area companies and organizations, including Hight Construction, Minot Parks and Forestry, SRT, Ryan Ackerman, Northern Sentry, Home Church of the Nazarene, and Elwood Staffing.

“It makes me just feel a little bit better about the whole thing. Everybody from the community’s kind of chipping in to help out,” said Chad Wright with the Minot Downtown Business & Professionals Association.

The lights go on this coming Friday, Nov. 25, with the ceremony starting around 6 p.m.

