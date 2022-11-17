Glance Salon spreads holiday cheer by pampering patrons from the Heavens Helpers Soup Café

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new haircut can really make a difference in how you feel about yourself. That’s why Glance Salon partnered with Heavens Helper’s Soup Café to give back to people in the community who can’t afford a makeover.

Patrons at the soup café were surprised today by Glance salon with a trip in a limousine to the salon for pampering. The owner, Andrea Birst, said this is just one way her team bonds and builds

“Giving back to the community in whatever capacity you can is so important for strengthening team members for fostering a family culture,” said Birst

They were pampered with makeovers, haircuts and more, some choosing fun colors like red.

“It’s kind of layered a little bit, kind of wandering, just a little bit red. The first time I will get my hair dyed,” said Tyler Dean Fourth.

The services they received were something they weren’t expecting, but they got a chance to experience something they wouldn’t do daily.

“Really bizarre because I’m homeless, you know, and this doesn’t happen to us all the time,” said Rachel Parker.

Many of the stylists feel like they’ve benefited just as much as the clients in the chairs.

“When you look good, you feel good, right? So, I mean, even something as simple as having clean hair and a fresh trend, even if it’s not a big makeover. It just really does a lot for a person,” said Jessica Tergesen, a stylist.

This was the last hurrah of Glance Salons Glambush makeovers. Throughout the year, they did makeovers for teachers, first responders and nurses, and for their last event, partnering with Heavens Helpers.

For the holidays, Glance Salon also served a thanksgiving meal. The clients also had the opportunity to pick out clothes from Closet 701.

Next year they will continue their three-year tradition, giving back to the community with their services.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.