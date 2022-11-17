Dvorak to U-Mary Men’s basketball

Alex Dvorak to UMary Men's Basketball
Alex Dvorak to UMary Men's Basketball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Alex Dvorak made his college choice before the start of his senior season at Dickinson. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the University of Mary.

Dvorak is a returning first-team all-state player in Class-A.

He averaged 24.5 points per game last season for the Midgets. He was also third in the WDA in made three-pointers and free throw percentage.

