Dvorak to U-Mary Men’s basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Alex Dvorak made his college choice before the start of his senior season at Dickinson. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the University of Mary.

Dvorak is a returning first-team all-state player in Class-A.

He averaged 24.5 points per game last season for the Midgets. He was also third in the WDA in made three-pointers and free throw percentage.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.