Dvorak to U-Mary Men’s basketball
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Alex Dvorak made his college choice before the start of his senior season at Dickinson. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the University of Mary.
Dvorak is a returning first-team all-state player in Class-A.
He averaged 24.5 points per game last season for the Midgets. He was also third in the WDA in made three-pointers and free throw percentage.
