DLB’s Cale Ibach heading to Havre

Cale Ibach
Cale Ibach(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - One of Des Lacs-Burlington’s winningest wrestlers of all time penned his commitment Wednesday afternoon.

Cale Ibach, the Lakers’ all-time single-season wins record holder, signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Montana State University-Northern.

Cale finished the 2022 season 49-0, winning a state championship in the 152 lbs. weight class.

“It’s pretty nerve-racking, pretty exciting though. I’m just ready to take the next step. The wrestling program seems like the right place, right fit. Seemed like the right kind of guys to be around,” said Cale.

Cale said he plans to enter the electrician program and then earn his business management degree.

