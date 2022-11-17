Dickinson State University in NAIA Playoffs

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It might seem like a bus trip from Dickinson to Orange City, Iowa is a big one, but it’s nearly 300 miles closer than going to Iowa Wesleyan, a team in the Blue Hawks football conference. Third-ranked Northwestern is who DSU faces in the playoffs on Saturday.

Dickinson State earned a place in the postseason by winning the North Star Athletic Conference regular season title and being ranked in the national poll. One thing we’ve all been dealing with lately is the weather.

Pete Stanton, DSU head coach, said: “We go out for about 1:15, we do all of our walk-through things inside and you know, as long as the wind stays down somewhat it’s been pretty bearable but when that wind picks up we have to shorten it up a little bit but once again credit to our players, they go out there and understand that they need to get prepared and are doing what it takes to get there.”

Coach Stanton did say it helped to play Presentation in poor weather in the final game of the regular season. He also mentioned Braden Zuroff will start at running back for the injured Riley Linder.

It’s an 11:00 a.m. mountain time kickoff on Saturday. This is the Hawks and Raiders’ fifth meeting, with the series tied 2-2. Their last meeting was in April of 2021 when the NAIA had the playoffs in the spring due to COVID. The Red Raiders won that contest 31-7.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.