Dickinson lounge offers more than 20 North Dakota beers

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A lounge in Dickinson has one of the largest selections of North Dakota beers in the region.

Patrick Ahmann prepares a lot of beers for customers at De Porres House of Barbering and Lounge.

He says business has picked up with the lounge expanding its taps.

“We’ve gone out of our way to go pick up those beers,” said Patrick Ahmann, lounge manager. “I will travel and pick up kegs, so yeah, we’re constantly on the run finding good cans and good kegs to bring in.”

The lounge went from seven to twenty-four taps.

“Busted Knuckle out of Williston, obviously our local Phat Fish here in Dickinson, Fargo Brewing out of Fargo,” said Ahmann.

There are also beers from Minot, Bismarck, and Valley City, among other states like Minnesota and Montana.

“Ice Winds is one of my favorites out of Mapleton, North Dakota, and then Rhombus Guys which is out of Grand Forks,” said Ahmann.

Ahmann says it’s about offering a unique experience for customers while supporting other local businesses.

“A lot of the grains and the wheat that are brewed in beer come from North Dakota, and a lot of the brewers that are using that stuff are using it from North Dakota farmers,” said Ahmann.

So, the next time you need a trim or are just looking to try a new beer, De Porres Lounge has you covered.

A brewery from Minnesota will be at the lounge this Saturday to showcase several of their beers.

For more information on events and times, visit De Porres Lounge on Facebook.

