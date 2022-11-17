Dickinson firefighter talks about working in the cold, snow

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Emergencies can happen at any time and for first responders it’s a year-round job.

Senior Dickinson firefighter Jared Rhode says during North Dakota winters, firefighters have to make changes to their life-saving routine.

“The hose lines and things like that we need to continually circulate water through the pumps to prevent them from freezing,” said Jared Rhode, senior firefighter.

Rhode says the freezing temperatures impact not just the equipment, but the firefighters themselves.

The slick conditions can make it difficult to move around a fire or even get there.

“Slippery, icy conditions for sure sometimes it may take more time to get on scene with the slippery roads and stuff like that,” said Rhode.

Rhode says in all his years living in North Dakota, this is the earliest transition to winter he’s experienced, but he says there is a plus side to working as a firefighter in the cold.

“The winter is the good months to be in bunker gear all the time,” said Rhode.

Their uniforms always keep them warm.

Rhode wants to remind people using space heaters this winter to keep them away from beds and curtains and not plug too many of them into one circuit.

