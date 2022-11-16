World Day of Remembrance to be held for road traffic victims

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims.

The Bismarck and Mandan communities are encouraged by the NDDOT to join the officials at the international event to bring awareness to traffic deaths in North Dakota and at a national level.

“These are people’s friends, their family members, they are community members, and the only way we’re going to reduce motor vehicle fatalities is if we take personal responsibility behind the wheel by buckling up, driving sober, distraction-free, and also following posted speed limits,” said Lauren Wahlman, safety public information program manager.

The traffic victims will be honored on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. There will also be a temporary memorial at the capitol, and attendees can bring memorabilia to add to the memorial.

