World Day of Remembrance to be held for road traffic victims

World Day of Remembrance
World Day of Remembrance(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims.

The Bismarck and Mandan communities are encouraged by the NDDOT to join the officials at the international event to bring awareness to traffic deaths in North Dakota and at a national level.

“These are people’s friends, their family members, they are community members, and the only way we’re going to reduce motor vehicle fatalities is if we take personal responsibility behind the wheel by buckling up, driving sober, distraction-free, and also following posted speed limits,” said Lauren Wahlman, safety public information program manager.

The traffic victims will be honored on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. There will also be a temporary memorial at the capitol, and attendees can bring memorabilia to add to the memorial.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva and 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue

Latest News

Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
honkers going to state
Honkers hope for third state championship in school history
sports 11/15
6PM Sportscast 11/15/22
st marys
St. Mary’s Saints playing in state volleyball tournament
snow showers
Evening Weather 11/15/22