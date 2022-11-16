Why some homes have icicles on their roofs: warning signs of issues deeper

Icicles in Bismarck
Icicles in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of us have seen huge icicles hanging from homes and buildings this week, and we know not to walk under them. But the dangers don’t stop there.

Icicles hanging off your roof can be caused by a number of reasons. The first is poor insulation in your attic, and the second is ice blockages as a result of that poor insulation.

“Typically, when we have ice jamming, that means the ice is forming a dam so that it cannot drip off your roof, and that water actually can go up underneath your shingles and eventually get into your house,” says Delmar Vetter, owner of A1 Home Inspections.

If you notice icicles on your roof, it may be a good idea to have a home inspector come to your house and check your insulation. Icicles stemming from poor insulation will result in loss of heat in your home, causing a higher heating bill.

