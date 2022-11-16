United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Kenmare’s Kate Zimmer

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) - If the Kenmare Honkers volleyball team flies like geese in the sky, Kate Zimmer would be their leader.

“She’s the quarterback,” said Head Coach Tim Wallstrum.

With one of the state’s strongest flocks flying behind her.

“I think a lot of the recognition I get comes from my team. I can’t be a good setter without great passers and hitters next to me,” said Kate, a senior at Kenmare.

Kate is also the point guard on the Kenmare basketball team.

“She keeps us going,” said Brenna Stroklund, a senior.

So when she tore her ACL last winter, she left her flock without their pilot.

“You hear the pop when you tear your ACL. I knew exactly what it was,” said Kate

“I don’t think that anyone realized how big of a difference it would be without her on the court,” said Brenna.

After missing the rest of basketball and all of softball season, the guide returned to her gaggle.

“The biggest thing for me was being able to come back for volleyball my senior year,” said Kate.

“As soon as she found out, she texted me… I told her that was the best news I’ve heard all year,” said Wallstrum.

Kate received her doctor’s clearance just two weeks before the start of volleyball season.

“At first, I was worried about her because Kate doesn’t know how to hold back… she goes 100 percent no matter what,” said Wallstrum.

She brought a new attitude.

“When I’m playing I really like having fun. That’s the biggest part of it. Especially my senior year, I’m trying to focus that this is it. Might as well just have fun and play as hard as I can,” said Kate.

And lessons to teach.

“All of us realized that there’s more to life than sports. If you’re not more than an athlete, that might be a problem. Her being injured and not being able to play showed us that you have to be more than an athlete, that stuff is important too,” said Brenna.

The leader of her pack.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a game, you got to enjoy it,” said Kate.

Came back stronger and smarter.

Kate is committed to play volleyball and basketball at Bismarck State College next year.

The Honkers play Dickinson Trinity in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday in Bismarck.

