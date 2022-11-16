Stuck Mandan teen gets help from good Samaritans

Alanah Talarico's car stuck in the snow
Alanah Talarico's car stuck in the snow(Alanah Talarico)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Mandan teen is considering herself a lucky resident of North Dakota after getting stuck in her car Monday, but community members came to her rescue.

After being stuck on the side of River Road for around an hour, Alanah Talarico was approached by multiple good Samaritans that wanted to pull her out or just give her a warm treat while she waited for help.

“He just drove by and rolled down his window and was like, ‘Hey, can I get you guys hot chocolate?’ I don’t know any other state that would feel close enough... to do that. I think that was so awesome. The random acts of kindness mean the most,” said Talarico.

With road conditions not being ideal for many residents in Bismarck and Mandan, people like Talarico are thankful for the support they’ve witnessed.

