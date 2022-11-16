Soldiers reunite with their families at Bismarck Aero Center

Soldiers return home to Bismarck
Soldiers return home to Bismarck(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventy soldiers aboard a charter flight were reunited with their families and friends at Bismarck Aero Center Tuesday. They were gone for almost a year, so it was a reunion that had many families counting down the days.

The McClintock’s were just one family eagerly awaiting the reunion.

“I don’t think words can really put together how I feel right now. I’m just overwhelmingly happy. We’ve been happy or excited all day for him to come home,” said Heidi McClintock.

“I get to hold my kiddos again, hug my wife, and that’s the stuff I love,” said SPC Corey McClinktock.

The soldiers were on duty at the southwest border. During their time there, they assisted Customs and Border Protection officers by supporting security operations.

