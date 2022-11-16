Snow removal to begin in downtown Minot Wednesday

Snow in downtown Minot
Snow in downtown Minot(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In the wake of last week’s snowstorm, space is limited in downtown Minot.

City spokesperson Derek Hackett said snow removal operations will start on streets late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Avenues will be cleared the following overnight.

“We’re looking at [snow removal] in more typical North Dakota winters, five, six-ish inches. It’s not without its warts, blocking parking but it’s nothing we can’t handle in short order,” said Hackett.

Hackett said some snow will be trucked to North Hill by the ball diamonds and other trucks will dump by the landfill.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva and 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
Eggs
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs

Latest News

Snow blower repair
Buried in business with repairing snowblowers
Icicles in Bismarck
Why some homes have icicles on their roofs: warning signs of issues deeper
ndsu retires
Strasburg native, head of Germans from Russia Heritage Collection to retire from NDSU after 55 years
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio