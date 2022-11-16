Snow removal to begin in downtown Minot Wednesday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In the wake of last week’s snowstorm, space is limited in downtown Minot.

City spokesperson Derek Hackett said snow removal operations will start on streets late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Avenues will be cleared the following overnight.

“We’re looking at [snow removal] in more typical North Dakota winters, five, six-ish inches. It’s not without its warts, blocking parking but it’s nothing we can’t handle in short order,” said Hackett.

Hackett said some snow will be trucked to North Hill by the ball diamonds and other trucks will dump by the landfill.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.