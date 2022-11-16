Senator Steve Daines named chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee

By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - Senate Republicans voted for leadership positions Wednesday, with Montana Senator Steve Daines being named Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

He was voted in by his Republican peers, taking the spot from Florida Senator Rick Scott. As Chairman, Daines said it’s his job to help the party retake the Senate in 2024.

“We are fired up, we’re excited, we’re going to hit the ground running, and we are going to do everything we can here to fight for every seat,” said Daines.

Republicans were unable to take control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms. Daines said there are lessons to be learned from this election and that they will apply them going forward.

The 2024 election will have 23 Democratic seats and 10 Republican seats on the ballot.

Despite challenges for his position, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) held his position as leader, with Senator John Thune (R-ND) and Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) serving as Whip and Chairman of the GOP Conference.

