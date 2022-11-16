Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver from Minneapolis, 36-year-old Habib Mohamud, was cited after striking an overhead support on I-94 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at 4:30 PM at MM 272, 12 miles east of Jamestown. The interstate was covered with ice and blowing snow at the time.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Mohamud was eastbound on Interstate 94 when he lost control of his semi and began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead of the interchange at exit 272, the driver traveled south through the guard rail and continued east. The Freightliner scraped down the support pillars on the driver side and the trailer got hung up on the supports.

The driver walked away from the crash and was transported to Mercy hospital by ambulance where he was treated and released for minor bruising. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

