North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole

Jeremy Heinrich was convicted on continuous sexual abuse of a child.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under the age of 15 between Dec. 2012 and Dec. 2018.

He was sentenced to life without parole Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Barnes County Courthouse.

