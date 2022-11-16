North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under the age of 15 between Dec. 2012 and Dec. 2018.

He was sentenced to life without parole Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Barnes County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.