North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival returns to Minot Tuesday night

2022 ND human rights film festival
2022 ND human rights film festival(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival is returning to Minot Tuesday evening.

This year’s festival will feature two documentaries.

The first one is called “Firecracker Bullets” and is a spoken word poetry show that dives into the struggles some face with PTSD.

Then, the film “Oyate” will showcase how demonstrators from Native American reservations are using their newfound platform in the years after the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Organizers say the films are meant to have viewers open their hearts and minds to the stories.

“We bring in stories that are made by underrepresented filmmakers and really approach content from a different lens than perhaps many of the people in our community are used to seeing stories told,” said Sean Coffman, executive director of The Human Family.

The event is at the Oak Park Theater and is free to attend.

The films start at 7 p.m.

There will also be a discussion with the audience.

