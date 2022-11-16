New business in Bismarck: Vivié Scooters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new way residents can explore North Dakota. Vivié Scooters is a new Bismarck business aiming to bring the culture of pre-owned scooters, e-bikes, and kick scooters to the community.

After a vacation in Florida around 10 years ago, the owners, Chris and Linette Lippert, purchased scooters and sold their motorcycles for an easier way to find adventure.

“What really inspired us with Vivié Scooters is just the joy and adventure that you get out of riding a scooter, years back we rented one and loved it. I’ve never looked back,” said Chris Lippert, co-owner.

Their business officially opened Monday, November 7. The retail space also has a service shop in the back, and it has over six different brands shoppers can choose from.

