ND now faces consequences of term limits

These prominent lawmakers have been in office for a combined 101 years.
These prominent lawmakers have been in office for a combined 101 years.
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From here on out, a person could spend a maximum of 24 years making laws in North Dakota. Eight years in the House, eight years in the Senate, and eight years as Governor. That’s a win for some, but for others, the passage of the term limits measure could mean trouble for a variety of reasons.

Plenty of North Dakotans are overjoyed with term limits, including some lawmakers.

”There’ll be more people involved, we’re going to have fresher ideas, new energy coming to the Legislature,” said Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

But others say it’s a solution without a problem.

”We’ll have more people in leadership roles with less experience than we had before, and in most businesses that carries some risk with it, because they don’t have the same understanding and institutional knowledge as other people have,” said Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City.

Take Appropriations, the committees that oversee the state’s multibillion-dollar budget. The previous chairs had been in office for 29 and 47 years. Soon, lawmakers who chair those committees will have served less than eight years.

Another issue is the problem of fielding candidates. On Tuesday, between the House and the Senate, 99 of 141 legislative seats were on the ballot. Taking a look at just those 99, only 43 were contested. That means only one candidate ran in each of the 56 other races for House and Senate seats. And those opposed to term limits say that could be a real issue in upcoming elections.

”With the term limits in place, if we do have somebody that we think is doing a good job, is doing well, we’re not given a chance to vote for them, and to me, that’s a restriction of the public’s rights,” said Senator Patten.

Yet, for the most part, people seem to like their long-term lawmakers. These prominent lawmakers have been in office for a combined 101 years. Yet on the same ballots to re-elect them, their constituents approved term limits by more than 20%.

The ballot measure takes effect on January 1st. The only way term limits could be reversed is by another ballot measure.

